From:
Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK
Part of:
Armed forces compensation
Published:
28 October 2016
Last updated:
31 May 2017, see all updates

This leaflet provides information on who the Veterans Welfare Service are and what they do.

A guide to the Veterans Welfare Service

Veterans UK helpline

Veterans UK
Ministry of Defence
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
FY5 3WP

Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday

When the helpline is closed, callers will be given the option to be routed to Combat Stress or The Samaritans 24hr helpline.

