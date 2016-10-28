Guidance
A guide to Ministry of Defence Medal Office
- Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK
- Armed forces compensation
- 28 October 2016
- 28 April 2017, see all updates
This leaflet provides information on who the Ministry of Defence Medal Office are and what they do.
Veterans UK helpline
Veterans UK
Ministry of Defence
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
FY5 3WP
Email veterans-uk@mod.uk
Freephone (UK only): 0808 1914 2 18
Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043
The Veterans UK helpline is currently experiencing intermittent problems which are being investigated, if you cannot get through please try again later or email veterans-uk@mod.uk.
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday
When the helpline is closed, callers will be given the option to be routed to Combat Stress or The Samaritans 24hr helpline.
