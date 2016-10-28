  1. Home

This leaflet provides information on who the Ministry of Defence Medal Office are and what they do.

A guide to Ministry of Defence Medal Office

Veterans UK helpline

Veterans UK
Ministry of Defence
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
FY5 3WP

The Veterans UK helpline is currently experiencing intermittent problems which are being investigated, if you cannot get through please try again later or email veterans-uk@mod.uk.

Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday

When the helpline is closed, callers will be given the option to be routed to Combat Stress or The Samaritans 24hr helpline.

