Guidance
2019 scaled scores at key stage 1
Scaled score conversion tables for schools and local authorities to use for the 2019 national curriculum tests.
Documents
Details
A scaled score between 100 and 115 shows the pupil has met the expected standard in the test.
The lowest scaled score that can be awarded on a key stage 1 test is 85. The highest score is 115. Pupils need to have a raw score of at least 3 marks to be awarded the minimum scaled score.
The subjects are listed on separate tabs within the Excel spreadsheet.
Published 3 June 2019