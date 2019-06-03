Guidance

2019 scaled scores at key stage 1

Scaled score conversion tables for schools and local authorities to use for the 2019 national curriculum tests.

Published 3 June 2019
From:
Standards and Testing Agency

Documents

2019 key stage 1 scaled score conversion tables

ODS, 44.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

A scaled score between 100 and 115 shows the pupil has met the expected standard in the test.

The lowest scaled score that can be awarded on a key stage 1 test is 85. The highest score is 115. Pupils need to have a raw score of at least 3 marks to be awarded the minimum scaled score.

The subjects are listed on separate tabs within the Excel spreadsheet.

Published 3 June 2019

Related content