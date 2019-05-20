Transparency data
2019 Government Procurement Card (GPC) spend for transactions over £500
View the monthly list of Forestry Commission spending (above £500) on the GPC – for transactions made in 2019.
Documents
Details
As part of the government’s commitment to transparency in expenditure, the Forestry Commission publishes GPC spend for transactions of over £500.
Published 20 May 2019
Last updated 5 June 2019 + show all updates
- The data for May 2019 has been added to this page.
- First published.