2019 Government Procurement Card (GPC) spend for transactions over £500

View the monthly list of Forestry Commission spending (above £500) on the GPC – for transactions made in 2019.

Published 20 May 2019
Last updated 5 June 2019 — see all updates
Forestry Commission
England (see publications for Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales)

Documents

May 2019 (Forestry Commission)

View online Download CSV 511Bytes

May 2019 (Forestry England)

View online Download CSV 2.77KB

April 2019 (Forestry Commission)

View online Download CSV 339Bytes

April 2019 (Forestry England)

View online Download CSV 6.52KB

March 2019

View online Download CSV 4.52KB

February 2019

View online Download CSV 5.43KB

January 2019

View online Download CSV 3.15KB

Details

As part of the government’s commitment to transparency in expenditure, the Forestry Commission publishes GPC spend for transactions of over £500.

View the monthly list of all GPC transactions over £500 made by the Forestry Commission.

