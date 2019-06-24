Corporate report
2018 to 2019: GCA Annual Report and Accounts
Details of the actions and expenditure of the Groceries Code Adjudicator in the period April 2018 to March 2019.
The report sets out the activities of the GCA over the period April 2018 to March 2019 and provides detailed information on GCA:
- working practices
- objectives
- key actions
The resource accounts provide detailed accounting and expenditure information for the financial year 2018 to 2019.
