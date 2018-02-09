Your chance to influence policy on geological disposal

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the Welsh Government, have opened consultations on the proposed approach to working with communities in identifying potential sites for a GDF, and the associated planning process.

Stakeholders and members of the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback which will help shape the key policies on geological disposal. Ann McCall, RWM’s GDF Siting and Engagement Director, said: