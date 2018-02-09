News story
Your chance to influence policy on geological disposal
A world-class solution for the UK's radioactive waste
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the Welsh Government, have opened consultations on the proposed approach to working with communities in identifying potential sites for a GDF, and the associated planning process.
Stakeholders and members of the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback which will help shape the key policies on geological disposal. Ann McCall, RWM’s GDF Siting and Engagement Director, said:
Geological disposal will provide a safe, secure and long-term solution for managing the UK’s radioactive waste, and RWM welcomes the public consultations which place communities at the heart of the process. As the delivery body for geological disposal, we are eager to work with communities to progress this important programme on behalf of society.