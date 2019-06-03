Work begins on new homes for Northampton’s South West District

Work begins on 212 new homes at Upton Park to meet the needs of local people

The site forms part of a wider development of 860 homes

A further 1,400 homes are proposed at Upton Lodge

Built by Morris Homes, the scheme will form part of a wider 860 home development on land owned by the Government’s housing agency, Homes England, who have also invested £77 million in infrastructure for the district, including roads and parkland.

Morris will deliver a mix of apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses at the site. Alongside almost 1,000 homes which have already been built at Upton, Upton Park and Upton Lodge will collectively deliver over 2,200 new homes for people in Northampton.

Stephen Kinsella, Executive Director for Land at Homes England said: “The start on site at Upton Park marks the beginning of a new neighbourhood for Northampton.

“The development will offer a range of homes to meet the needs of local people, building on the success of the new community at Upton.”

Homes England is currently seeking planning permission from Northampton Borough Council for its Upton Lodge site, which it is anticipated will deliver a further 1,400 homes for the town.

Martin O’Toole, Regional Managing Director (Eastern) from Morris Homes said: “We are delighted to be working with Homes England on this new phase of development in the village of Upton. The Upton Park development will be a welcome addition to Northampton, and we are looking forward to it opening during summer 2019.”

Cllr James Hill, Northampton Borough Council Cabinet member for planning, added: “It is extremely important that we support the delivery of new – particularly affordable – housing which is in high demand in Northampton.

“These sites have been identified in our Local Plan as being appropriate for housing and we will continue to work with developers to ensure high-quality schemes are brought forward in a timely fashion.”

It’s anticipated the first phase of homes at Upton Park will be available by spring 2020.

