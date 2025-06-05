Women on “skinny jabs” must use effective contraception, MHRA urges in latest guidance 

Women taking popular medicines for weight loss and diabetes, sometimes referred to as “skinny jabs”, are being reminded to use effective contraception while taking these medicines and, in some cases, for up to two months between stopping the medicine and trying to get pregnant.

These medicines must not be taken during pregnancy, while trying to get pregnant, or during breastfeeding. Anyone who gets pregnant while using them should speak to their healthcare professional and stop the medicine as soon as possible. This is because there is not enough safety data to know whether taking the medicine could cause harm to the baby.

Effective contraception includes oral (the pill) and non-oral (the implant, coil or condoms) forms of contraception. However, Mounjaro may reduce the effectiveness of oral contraceptives in those who are overweight. Therefore, those taking Mounjaro who are overweight and are using an oral form of contraception are advised to also use a non-oral form of contraception. This only applies to those taking Mounjaro and is especially important for the four weeks after starting Mounjaro and after any dose increase.



This advice, which is already in the patient leaflets that come with the medicine, is just one of the reminders in the latest guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on the safe use of “GLP-1 medicines” known by the brand names Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, Saxenda and Victoza.

The full advice can be found on the regulator’s website. It comes after concerns from the UK regulator that some people are not using these medicines for weight loss and diabetes safely.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer said:

Skinny jabs are medicines licensed to treat specific medical conditions and should not be used as aesthetic or cosmetic treatments. They are not a quick fix to lose weight and have not been assessed to be safe when used in this way. Our guidance offers patients a “one stop shop” for our up-to-date advice on how to use these powerful medicines safely. This guidance should not be used as a substitute to reading the patient information leaflet or having a conversation with a healthcare professional as part of the prescribing process.

Alongside advice on contraceptive use, the MHRA reminds patients that these medicines should not be bought from unregulated sellers such as beauty salons or via social media, or taken without a prior consultation with a healthcare professional. Not only does this expose people wanting to lose weight to serious health risks, it is also against the law to sell these medicines in this way. The only way to guarantee receiving a genuine GLP-1 medicine is to obtain it from a legitimate pharmacy.

The guidance also reminds patients of the symptoms to look out for in the event of acute pancreatitis which, although uncommon, can be serious. The main symptom of this is severe pain in the stomach that radiates to the back and doesn’t go away. Anyone who experiences this should seek immediate medical help.

Summary of advice to patients

You should only take GLP-1 medicines if they have been prescribed to you by a healthcare professional.

Always have a conversation with your prescriber about the benefits and risks of GLP-1 medicines before you start taking them.

Do not take GLP-1 medicines if you are pregnant, trying to get pregnant or breastfeeding. If you get pregnant while using them, you speak to a healthcare professional and stop them as soon as possible.

If you are prescribed Mounjaro (tirzepatide), use a barrier form of contraception and do not rely on oral contraception.

Understand the potential side effects and have a conversation with a healthcare professional if you are concerned.

Tell your doctor you take a GLP-1 medicine if you are about to have surgery.

Report any adverse reactions to the Yellow Card scheme.

After taking the recommended four doses in each syringe, any medicine left in the syringe should not be extracted and the syringe should be disposed of in the bin.

Use of these medicines is not a quick fix to lose weight and the MHRA has not assessed the safety and effectiveness of these medicines when used by people who do not meet the medical requirements.

Anyone who suspects that they’ve had an adverse reaction to a GLP-1 medicine, or suspects it is not a genuine product, should report it to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

