GLP-1 medicines for weight loss and diabetes: what you need to know

Guidance on the safe and effective use of GLP-1 medicines for weight loss and diabetes.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
5 June 2025

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s or GLP-1RAs) are medicines that help people feel fuller by mimicking a natural hormone released after eating. Some newer medicines, like Mounjaro, also act on a second hormone involved in appetite and blood sugar control. You may see them referred to in the media as “weight loss injections” or “skinny jabs” but not all of these medicines are authorised for weight loss.

