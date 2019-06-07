Welsh Secretary congratulates Queen's Birthday Honours Recipients

Marking the achievements of the recipients from Wales, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

I am delighted to congratulate and recognise the achievements of this year’s deserved recipients of the Queen’s Birthday Honours. These honours highlight the outstanding achievements and hard work of incredible people across Wales who go above and beyond to better the lives of others. I am grateful for their commitment and dedication to communities all over Wales and would like to congratulate them all on their incredible accomplishments – you are an inspiration to us all.

Congratulating Elan Closs, who received a DBE for services to Welsh Government and Broadcasting, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said:

During her distinguished career, Elan has made an exceptional contribution to the promotion of media and creative industries in Wales. Demonstrating her incredible dedication, Elan’s lifelong commitment to public service and highly effective leadership has made her someone governments turn to when difficult issues arise. She is an enduring role model and an inspiration to all. My sincerest congratulations on this worthy honour.

Congratulating Rachel Clacher, founder of Moneypenny, on her CBE for services to business and disadvantaged young people, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said:

Pioneering an ethical approach to business, Rachel has not only founded one of the most successful businesses in Wales but has also developed a charity aimed at young, disadvantaged women, ‘We Mind the Gap’. Her commitment to providing women from challenging backgrounds with career opportunities whilst growing a multi-million pound business demonstrates her dedication to helping others and inspiring the next generation of female leaders. I am immensely proud of all her achievements and extend my warmest congratulations on her deserved accolade.

Congratulating William Gareth Davies on his MBE for services to the community in Merthyr Tydfil, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said:

As a founding member of Merthyr Tydfil’s Angling Association, William has been instrumental in turning the polluted River Taff into an international standard fishing haven. Devoting 50 years of voluntary service to the association, William’s passion for the continuous improvement of the waterways around the Merthyr Valleys is truly inspirational. It is with great honour that I congratulate William for his incredible work and commitment to putting the lives of others before himself.

