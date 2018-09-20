Voluntary recall of USA-manufactured homeopathic products: check for affected products

The USA Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) recently alerted consumers and healthcare professionals to the voluntary recall by HelloLife Inc.

While the products, manufactured in the USA by King Bio Inc., are not licensed for use in the UK and are not known to be available in UK outlets, they were distributed worldwide and may be advertised on online shopping or pharmacy websites and available to UK consumers.

The products affected are Neuroveen, Respitrol, Thyroveev and Compulsin. See the FDA alert for further details, including information about the specific contaminating organisms.

According to HelloLife Inc., Neuroveen was tested and found to be contaminated with Staphylococcus saprophyticus and Burkholderia cepacia. Compulsin was tested and found to be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia. Respitrol and Thyroveev are still pending bacterial identification.

People are advised to check if they have any of the batches thought to be affected, which are listed below. The products can be identified by the main label on the bottle and the lot number that is printed on the label.

HelloLife Inc. is advising consumers to stop using the affected products immediately. If you have taken any of these products and feel unwell, consult your doctor as soon as possible.

Product Indication National Drug Code Universal product code Lot/Batch Expiry date Neuroveen Natural temporary relief for nerve pain symptoms 49726-015-02 891129002804 NV/030717D 07/19 Respitrol Natural temporary relief for respiratory symptoms 49726-003-02 891129002729 RE/030717E 07/19 Thyroveev Natural temporary relief for sluggish thyroid symptoms 49726-025-02 349726000063 TVV/030717F 07/19 Compulsin Nervous, repetitive thought/behaviour relief 49726-034-02 891129002194 CO/030717B 07/19

The voluntary recall of these products is part of a wider recall of a number of products manufactured in the USA by King Bio Inc. due to possible microbial contamination. A complete list of recalled products can be found in the FDA alert. People who think they may have used any products manufactured by King Bio Inc. should check this list.

Anyone who has bought unlicensed homeopathic products online should not use them and return them to your pharmacy for disposal.