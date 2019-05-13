VMD web services currently unavailable

The following online application services are unavailable:

Special Import Certificates

Special Treatment Certificates

In urgent cases you may purchase and use an imported veterinary medicine prior to obtaining a certificate from the VMD. This is a special dispensation which only applies to the VMD online system whilst this service is unavailable. You should obtain an import certificate retrospectively as soon as possible.

Research Import Certificates

Export Certificates

Microchip Adverse Event Reporting

Animal Adverse Reaction Reporting

Human Adverse Reaction Reporting

The following online information services are also unavailable:

Product Information Database

Register of SQP Retailer Premises

Register of SQPs

List of Accredited Internet Retailers

Register of Specific Manufacturing Authorisations

We are working on the problem and this notice will be updated once we know more or the services have been restored.

If you have any urgent issues contact postmaster@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

The VMD apologises for any inconvenience.