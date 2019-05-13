News story

VMD web services currently unavailable

Web services, such as the Special Imports System are unavailable due to an unscheduled power shut-down.

Veterinary Medicines Directorate
The following online application services are unavailable:

  • Special Import Certificates
  • Special Treatment Certificates

In urgent cases you may purchase and use an imported veterinary medicine prior to obtaining a certificate from the VMD. This is a special dispensation which only applies to the VMD online system whilst this service is unavailable. You should obtain an import certificate retrospectively as soon as possible.

  • Research Import Certificates
  • Export Certificates
  • Microchip Adverse Event Reporting
  • Animal Adverse Reaction Reporting
  • Human Adverse Reaction Reporting

The following online information services are also unavailable:

  • Product Information Database
  • Register of SQP Retailer Premises
  • Register of SQPs
  • List of Accredited Internet Retailers
  • Register of Specific Manufacturing Authorisations

We are working on the problem and this notice will be updated once we know more or the services have been restored.

If you have any urgent issues contact postmaster@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk

The VMD apologises for any inconvenience.

