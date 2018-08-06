News story
Veterinary medicines - information about market access during the implementation period following EU exit
Information has been published on what the implementation period would mean for the life science sector, which includes human and veterinary medicines, once the Withdrawal Agreement has been finalised.
The joint guidance published on 6 August outlines what it would mean for market access for medicines during the implementation period, including; licensing and packaging, batch release and testing, and the UK regulatory role.
It also covers other points relating to medicines and implementation plans related to EU legislation during the implementation period.
