Veterinary Medicines if there is no Brexit deal

A scenario in which the UK leaves the EU without agreement (a ‘no deal’ scenario) remains unlikely given the mutual interests of the UK and the EU in securing a negotiated outcome.

Negotiations are progressing well and both we and the EU continue to work hard to seek a positive deal. However, it’s our duty as a responsible government to prepare for all eventualities, including ‘no deal’, until we can be certain of the outcome of those negotiations.

In a ‘no deal’ scenario, sharing of common systems, and exchange and recognition of data submitted for regulatory activities between the UK and EU Member States would cease.

This would require changes to the Veterinary Medicines Regulations with consequential implications for veterinary medicine stakeholders.

A summary outline of these changes can be viewed; Stakeholder Engagement ( PDF , 346KB, 29 pages)

If you have any comments please submit these to consultation@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk as soon as possible and by no later than 19 October 2018.