Veterans’ Minister and OVA Director discuss ex-Forces employment support at The Poppy Factory

The Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty MP, and the Director of the Office for Veterans Affairs (OVA), Jessie Owen, paid a visit to The Poppy Factory to discuss employment support for veterans with health conditions.

They talked about the benefits of close partnership working across government and the military charity sector and the potential to streamline processes so that no veteran is left behind.

Mr Docherty and Ms Owen also took the time to watch a short film about Afghanistan veteran Gary, who felt lost in the civilian world until he received employment support from The Poppy Factory, and is now using his experience to open a martial arts gym on the south coast.

Afghanistan veteran Gary,

And they met members of the production team, who are supported to work year-round making Remembrance wreaths at the charity’s factory in Richmond-upon-Thames.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty MP, said:

It was terrific to meet the team at The Poppy Factory and hear about the vital employment support this charity offers to veterans. We will continue to work together to ensure all veterans have the support they need.

Deirdre Mills, Chief Executive of The Poppy Factory, said: