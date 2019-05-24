Vehicle Checkpoint Screening Conference to take place at Aerospace Bristol

Seven projects that are looking at new ways to prevent explosives, weapons and other threats hidden in vehicles from accessing the airside of an airport will be revealed for the first time on Thursday 13 June 2019.

The developers behind the low and mid-level Technology Readiness Level (TRL) proposals will present their novel concepts to experts from industry, academia and government against the backdrop of one of the finest examples of British innovation – Concorde.

Taking place at Aerospace Bristol in the heart of the South West’s aerospace industry, the Vehicle Checkpoint ( VCP ) Screening Conference concludes the first phase of the VCP competition that was announced by the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) in June 2018.

To mark the occasion, all seven of the proposals that each received a share of the £1 million funding pot provided by the Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) programme will offer an exclusive look at the progress they have made since they were successfully awarded contracts in January 2019.

In addition to learning more about the science and technology behind some of the new screening techniques being developed, attendees will be given the opportunity to understand how existing technologies are being adapted to work within the VCP setting.

They will also be invited to engage in question and answer sessions with the individuals behind these novel ideas to help shape the future of airport vehicle security screening. Attendees will also have the chance to network and hear from representatives working in the aviation and security fields in an exclusive panel discussion.

This Vehicle Checkpoint Screening conference is free-to-attend. Please register your interest on our Eventbrite page where additional information is available.