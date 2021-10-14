News story

Upcoming PM meeting with First and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, and First Ministers of Scotland and Wales

The Prime Minister will chair a virtual meeting of the First and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, First Ministers of Scotland and Wales on Monday 18 October.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Published
14 October 2021

The Prime Minister will chair a virtual meeting of the First and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, First Ministers of Scotland and Wales on the afternoon of Monday 18 October.

This follows on from a similar meeting before the summer recesses and the agenda will include the shared challenges of Covid and climate change.

Published 14 October 2021