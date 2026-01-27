Up to £1.5 million available for innovations that improve conflict wound care

UKDI has launched a new Themed Competition, Conflict wounds: from biology to battlefield solutions

Funded by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Medical Service (DMS)

Up to £1.5 million of funding is available for innovations that help model conflict wounds, and/or treat conflict wounds

Competition closes on 24 March 2026

This competition is run by UK Defence Innovation (UKDI), previously the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA). Please note that while we undergo a full transition of our online platforms some existing DASA systems will still be live and in use, including the DASA Online Submission Service required for this competition.

This UKDI competition is run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Medical Services (DMS) and seeks to remedy two identified problem areas:

the current lack of effective models available in which to study wound aetiology and test novel therapeutics the urgent need to develop novel treatments that can lower morbidity and improve outcomes in those patients who sustain complex conflict wounds.

Therefore, this competition seeks innovations that will improve our understanding of and develop treatment options for conflict wounds.

Proposals are invited under two challenge areas:

Challenge 1: Modelling conflict wounds

Challenge 2: Treating conflict wounds

We are interested in…

We want novel ideas to benefit end-users working in UK defence and security. Your proposal should include evidence of:

relevance for injury to skin, muscle, and / or bone at the extremities (including maxillofacial) or torso

the potential for your innovation to be translated into a practical demonstration in the future, whether it be theoretical development, method / technical advancement or proof of concept research

innovation or a creative approach

how the proposed work applies to any defence and / or security context

Up to £1.5 million (excluding VAT) funding is available. We expect to fund 5 to 7 proposals, in the region of £200,000 to £300,000 each, but we reserve the right to fund proposals at higher and lower values than these amounts.

The deadline to submit a proposal is midday (GMT) 24 March 2026

Supporting events

Launch webinar

On 10 February 2026 we will lead a launch webinar to provide further detail on the problem space and a chance for attendees to ask questions in an open forum. If you would like to participate, please register on the UKDI Eventbrite page.

One-to-ones

On 18 and 24 February 2026 we are offering a series of 15 minute one-to-one teleconference sessions, giving you the opportunity to ask specific technical questions to the competition team in a closed forum. Registration for these sessions will be available the day after the launch webinar on 10 February 2026, on the Eventbrite pages below. Booking will be on a first come first served basis, please use the following links to register.

Register for a 1-2-1 session on 18 February 2026

Register for a 1-2-1 session on 24 February 2026

Non-technical questions about the competition process should be sent to the UKDI Help Centre, accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.

Submit a proposal

If you have an innovation that could enable the advancement of conflict wound modelling and care, don’t delay in submitting your proposal. Your idea could really help save lives.