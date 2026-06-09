Unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children could get new rights under Government proposals

Millions could re-enter the workforce if better workplace protections for unpaid carers were implemented, saving the economy billions of pounds each year.

Proposals include Hugh’s Law, a campaign by It’s Never You for better rights and financial support for parents of seriously ill children.

Ministers encourage everyone from carers and parents to employers to respond to consultation to shape fairest future framework.

Millions of unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children could be given sweeping new workplace protections through measures announced as part of a consultation launched by the Minister for Employment Rights.

Currently, around three million unpaid carers balance work with caring responsibilities, yet many are forced to reduce their hours, delay returning to employment, or leave the workforce entirely — at an estimated cost to the economy of £37 billion a year.

The approaches being consulted on, which include changes to pay and leave entitlements, could see thousands with caring responsibilities return to work due to increased flexibility and financial security.

The proposals under consideration include introducing paid carer’s leave for the first time, a new “right to return” to work after a period of intensive caring — similar to protections currently enjoyed by those on maternity leave – and new guidance to help workers and employers better understand carers’ workplace protections. These could see thousands with caring responsibilities return to work due to increased flexibility and financial security.

Attending a Carers UK event with campaigners and employers at TSB’s offices in London last night, Kate Dearden, the Minister for Employment Rights, called on anyone with a vested interest in this issue to provide their views to help shape the future of rights for carers at work.

Minister for Employment Rights Kate Dearden said:

Whether you’re caring for an elderly parent, a partner with a long-term illness, or a child fighting a serious disease, you shouldn’t have to choose between your job and those you love. These proposed reforms are about making sure the world of work reflects the reality of people’s lives. It was excellent to hear from so many hard-working campaigners and caring employers about their experiences at Carers UK’s event and I look forward to working together to create the clear framework needed to attract, support and retain the talented people who look after the loved ones around them.

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

Unpaid carers provide a vital service, caring for their family, friends and loved ones. They often put the needs of others before their own and we owe them a debt of gratitude for all they do. That is why we must make sure unpaid carers are not left behind or forgotten and our reforms will help provide the support careers need, while making sure they are not compromising their work or careers.

The government is also seeking views on what has become known as Hugh’s Law — named in memory of Hugh Menai-Davis, who died aged six from cancer in 2021. His family, alongside their charity It’s Never You, have campaigned for paid leave and financial support for parents in the immediate and prolonged aftermath of a child’s serious diagnosis.

For parents who face the sudden reality of a seriously ill child, the financial and practical pressure of maintaining employment can compound an already devastating situation.

Real experiences will be crucial for informing this process, which is why it is so important that carers and parents as well as businesses respond to this consultation, which will allow employers to attract and retain skilled staff through improved support for those with caring responsibilities.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK, said:

The launch of this consultation is a significant moment in Carers UK’s longstanding campaign to secure stronger rights for working carers. Too many carers currently have no choice but to reduce their hours or leave work altogether because workplace support and employment rights do not reflect the realities of caring. This consultation provides an important opportunity to address that and consider further reform, including paid Carer’s Leave. With 2.8 million unpaid carers already balancing work and care, helping carers remain in employment is both a social and economic priority. We strongly encourage carers and employers to respond to this consultation and look forward to working with the Government to help deliver meaningful change for carers.

Nicola Bannister, Chief Executive Officer, TSB, said:

We have seen first-hand the positive impact our paid carers’ leave policy has had, giving colleagues access to an additional 70 hours of paid leave each year to help balance their work and caring responsibilities. The Government’s consultation is a welcome opportunity to strengthen support for the millions of working carers across the UK.

Notes to Editors: