Prime Minister Andy Burnham hosts President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his first international visitor

New British innovation set to bolster Ukrainian defences on the front line before being rolled out to UK long range missiles

Prime Minister vows to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for as long as it takes

The Prime Minister will host the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the UK today [Monday 27 July], welcoming the Ukrainian leader to the UK as his first international visitor since taking office.

The Prime Minister will use the visit to underline to President Zelenskyy the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, both through the war and beyond.

The visit coming just a week after the Prime Minister took office illustrates the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ukraine, and the Prime Minister will vow this morning during a military visit to continue the unbreakable beyond between the two nations.

The leaders are expected to meet at a naval base before hearing first-hand from Ukrainian and British personnel how the training Ukraine’s armed forces are receiving in the UK is making a real difference on the front line.

The visit comes as the UK announces the sharing of intellectual property with Ukraine for a new British capability dubbed Stone Cloak.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering. Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not backdown until we achieve long lasting and just peace for Ukraine. Stone Cloak is the best of homegrown British innovation and proven on the frontline, and it will be vital to protecting our security in both our countries.

The electronic jammers are the size of a tablet computer and hinder Russian air defence systems from tracking and targeting the drones they are fitted to.

The device illustrates the ongoing rapid innovation being developed between the UK and Ukraine under the 100 Year Partnership.

Following the roll out in Ukraine, it is expected Stone Cloak will be built into the next generation of UK deep-strike capabilities, boosting national security and providing vital enhancements to UK capability, including Project Brakestop the UK’s new low-cost cruise missile.

By sharing the intellectual property, Ukraine can now mass produce Stone Cloak themselves, strengthening front line defences and European defence.

Thousands of these electronic jammers have already been gifted to Ukraine by the MOD helping its armed forces maintain drone operations and knocking Russia a step back in their illegal invasion on Ukraine.

During the visit today, the leaders will meet more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel and sailors who have been in the UK for the past three weeks to take part in Exercise Sea Breeze, a maritime security and counter-mine exercise to prepare for future missions in the Black Sea.

The exercise builds on the full spectrum of support the UK provides Ukraine, including £3 billion a year to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the UK’s total support for Ukraine has reached £25 billion, including £16 billion in military assistance and £5.6 billion in non-military support.

Through investing in defence, the government is committed to driving economic growth and opportunity in every postcode.