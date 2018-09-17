UKEF and VAMED present export opportunities at London supplier fair

UK Export Finance and the Department for International Trade are partnering with global healthcare provider VAMED to showcase export opportunities for UK companies in Zambia at a supplier fair on 4 October 2018.

Companies attending the event will find out more about opportunities to supply VAMED’s Kasama Hospital project in Zambia, which will bring much-needed healthcare provision to the northern region of Zambia and improve the lives of nearly two million local residents.

Baroness Fairhead, Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion, said:

The UK is at the forefront of technological innovation in healthcare, and our recently launched Export Strategy sets out how we will ensure that our world-class suppliers can thrive in a global marketplace. I am delighted that UK Export Finance and the Department for International Trade are partnering with VAMED to harness UK expertise to deliver this transformational healthcare project, improving the lives of millions of people in Zambia.

John Griffin, VAMED UK, said:

Delivering world-class healthcare depends on cooperating with the leading suppliers in the field. We are delighted to team up with UK Export Finance and the Department for International Trade on this supplier fair and look forward to meeting suppliers who share our passion for improving healthcare provisions to communities around the world.

Apart from its activities in Zambia, VAMED is successfully active in many other countries in Africa and around the globe where the company is providing first class health care facilities in South and Central America, the Middle East and Asia. This event will also provide attendees with insight on VAMED´s global activities.

In addition, UK companies will learn how UKEF , as the UK’s export credit agency, can boost UK exports by providing financing for major international healthcare projects, as well as helping companies access trade finance to fulfil their international ambitions.

VAMED is a global provider for hospitals and other facilities in the healthcare sector. To date it has delivered 850 projects in more than 80 countries.

When completed, the Kasama hospital will have a capacity of over 300 beds, including 48 for paediatric patients, and eight theatres, and will help the Zambian Government improve healthcare in rural areas and reduce its dependence on overseas treatment.

Event Details

Thursday 4 October 2018 08:30 – 17:30

St James’ Court Hotel, 54 Buckingham Gate, London, SW1E 6AF

Free to attend

Deadline for registration – 26 September

This event follows the recent launch of the Export Strategy, which sets out how the government will support businesses of all sizes to make the most of the opportunities presented in markets around the world.

Background

UK Export Finance

UK Export Finance is the UK’s export credit agency and a government department, working alongside the Department for International Trade as an integral part of its strategy and operations. It exists to ensure that no viable UK export should fail for want of finance or insurance from the private market. It provides finance and insurance to help exporters win, fulfil and ensure they get paid for export contracts. Sectors in which UKEF has supported exports include: aerospace, healthcare, telecommunications and transport. UKEF has a regional network of 24 export finance managers supporting export businesses. Find your local representative here. Find UKEF ’s latest country cover positions. UKEF supports exporters with a range of products that include:

Bond insurance policy

Bond support scheme

Buyer & supplier credit financing facility

Direct lending facility

Export insurance policy

Export refinancing facility

Export working capital scheme

Letter of credit guarantee scheme

About VAMED

Founded in 1982, VAMED has become the leading global provider of a full line of services for hospitals and other health care facilities. The group has implemented about 850 projects in more than 80 countries on five continents. VAMED’s portfolio ranges through project development, planning and turnkey equipment, with an option for maintenance, technical, commercial and infrastructure services to total operational management of health care facilities.

With its portfolio of services, VAMED covers the entire range of health care, from health tourism and preventive medicine including medical care and nursing to aftercare and rehabilitation. VAMED is Austria’s leading private provider of rehabilitation services and, through VAMED Vitality World, the company is also Austria’s largest operator of thermal spas and health resorts.

In the year 2017 the VAMED group was responsible for more than 18,000 staff worldwide, generating a volume of business of €1.7billion.