UK-Ukraine joint statement: Enhanced Security and Defence Industrial Collaboration Declaration.

We, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,

Meeting in a spirit of unity, shared responsibility, and strategic partnership, and guided by our common commitment to peace, security, and global stability,

Recalling the long-standing friendship and partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, founded on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and adherence to the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter, including of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders,

Condemning in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a violation of international law and gravely undermines Euro-Atlantic and global security and stability,

Recognising that Ukraine’s defence, resilience, and extensive operational experience, represent a crucial contribution not only to its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also to the stability and security of the eastern flank of Europe, NATO, and the Euro-Atlantic community,

Acknowledging the profound transformation of modern warfare and rapidly evolving defence technologies, and recognising the need for deeper cooperation in the development of advanced military capabilities,

Recalling the existing framework of bilateral agreements and strategic commitments between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, in particular the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, signed on 16 January 2025, the Agreement on Security Co-operation, signed on 12 January 2024, the 2020 Strategic Partnership Agreement, and the Declaration of intent relating to the deployment of multinational forces in support of the defence, reconstruction and strategic sustainability of Ukraine signed on 6 January 2026.

Affirming our shared determination to deepen our defence partnership and to jointly contribute to the development of future European defence capabilities,

Declare the following:

I. Purpose and Strategic Vision

This Declaration establishes a framework for enhanced security and defence cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom aimed at strengthening collective defence readiness, reinforcing deterrence, and contributing to the long-term stability and security of Europe.

Our two countries share a strategic vision in which Ukraine and the United Kingdom act as partners in developing modern defence capabilities, based on their mutual technological, industrial, innovation and operational capacities and combining Ukraine’s battlefield experience.

This cooperation reflects the shared understanding that Ukraine is not only a state defending itself against aggression, but also a contributor to the security of its partners and to the strengthening of Europe’s collective defence posture.

II. Mutual Security Commitments

We will seek to ensure that Ukraine’s military capabilities develop to such a level that, in the event of armed force or external military aggression against the United Kingdom, Ukraine may be able, where appropriate and in accordance with national legislation and procedures, to provide effective military assistance.

This reflects our shared ambition to deepen our defence partnership to progressively reach a level of strategic military cooperation and mutual support between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Building on Ukraine’s extensive operational experience in the use of unmanned systems in modern warfare, we recognise the growing role of advanced drone capabilities and data that has been captured during the war to help develop capability to protect military forces, defence infrastructure, and national security. In this context, both nations are ready, where appropriate and in accordance with national legislation and procedures, to work to develop the respective capabilities of their Armed Forces and defence infrastructure, through the application of world leading R&D, industrial capability, battlefield-proven drone technologies and operational expertise in order to mutually protect and assist each other, when necessary, and to ensure they can respond collectively to new challenges and threats together, if such a need arises.

The United Kingdom reaffirms its commitment to continue strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, including through sustained military assistance and cooperation on advanced military capabilities, prioritising air defence, artillery and long-range firepower. The UK will consider the most effective means to boost production. Through the Defence Materiel Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding we will review on a regular basis options for establishing joint co production of long range strike capabilities.

We also recognise the importance of the United Kingdom’s leadership of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group and the Coalition of the Willing in driving partner effort in sustaining Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against the full-scale Russian aggression and ensure the long-term development of Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

III. Defence Industrial and Technological Partnership

Our two countries will work toward the development of a joint defence industrial and technological ecosystem based on the principles of innovation, resilience, and rapid adaptation to evolving security challenges.

Such cooperation may include the establishment of joint production lines, joint R&D, integration of defence supply chains, and the development of industrial partnerships designed to support the large-scale production of defence systems and components.

We will work on accelerating the implementation of the Lyra programme, a portfolio of co-development projects covering drones, air defence, long-range effectors, and other innovative technology areas underpinned by effective data-sharing and appropriate agreements.

In this context, we welcome the agreement concluded between the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom enabling the licensed production of the Ukrainian-designed Octopus interceptor drone in the United Kingdom, as an example of joint development of cutting-edge innovative technology.

This initiative represents an important milestone in defence-industrial cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. It demonstrates the potential for scaling the production of novel and innovative solutions as well as battlefield-proven Ukrainian technologies through industrial partnerships.

We commit to strengthen bilateral partnership in air defence systems and air defence missile development and manufacturing to address critical gaps in air defence capabilities in Ukraine, the UK and the wider Euro-Atlantic area. The priority areas will in particular include cost-effective UAS interceptors and sensing, systems integration anti-cruise and the development of anti-ballistic missile capabilities.

We recognise that closer industrial cooperation will contribute to strengthening defence capabilities, improving the resilience of defence supply chains, our armed forces and enhancing the long-term security of both countries.

We will also seek opportunities for defence industrial and technological cooperation with third countries.

IV. Integration of Ukraine’s Operational Experience

We recognise that Ukraine’s experience in defending itself against large-scale aggression represents a unique and valuable resource for the development of modern defence capabilities.

We therefore commit to promoting the systematic integration of Ukraine’s operational experience into military training, doctrinal development, and capability planning.

This cooperation may include the exchange of lessons learned from the battlefield, the analysis of operational practices and tactical innovations, and the integration of these insights into military education, exercises, and strategic planning.

Particular attention will be given to the development of capabilities related to unmanned systems, counter-drone technologies, electronic warfare, air defence, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

V. Joint Training, Exercises and Operational Cooperation

Ukraine and the United Kingdom will deepen cooperation in the field of military training, exercises, and test and evaluation of uncrewed systems, with the aim of strengthening interoperability, operational readiness, and the ability to respond effectively to evolving security challenges.

Such cooperation may include the participation of Ukrainian personnel in British training programmes, the involvement of Ukrainian instructors in allied training activities, and the organisation of joint exercises reflecting the realities of modern warfare.

We underline the importance of multinational frameworks for defence cooperation and recognise the role of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) as a key platform for strengthening security cooperation in Northern Europe and the Baltic region.

In this context, we will work towards deepening Ukraine’s engagement with the Joint Expeditionary Force, including training, exercises, and capability development, with a view to strengthening Ukraine’s role as an enhanced partner.

VI. Exchange of Security Information and Data

Recognising that effective defence cooperation requires timely and reliable data and information exchange, we will accelerate cooperation in the exchange of defence-related information and data.

This cooperation may include the sharing of operational and situational awareness information, technical data on emerging threats, and analytical assessments relevant to defence planning.

We will also explore mechanisms for establishing secure and resilient information sharing channels for the exchange of defence information aimed at improving situational awareness, accelerating decision-making, understanding the performance of our capabilities and enhancing the effectiveness of joint responses to security challenges.

VII. Implementation and Coordination

To ensure the effective implementation of this Declaration, we will establish appropriate coordination mechanisms at the working level as a part of the Strategic Dialogue.

To ensure that their defence cooperation corresponds with the evolving security situation and continues to contribute to the resilience of Ukraine and the UK, we will periodically review the implementation of the declaration, at least once a year.

These mechanisms will facilitate cooperation in areas such as capability development, defence innovation, industrial partnerships, training and exercises, and the exchange of information.

VIII. Conclusion

This Declaration reflects the shared determination of Ukraine and the United Kingdom to strengthen their defence partnership and broader cooperation under the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, and to contribute to wider global security.