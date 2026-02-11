UK to lead multinational cyber defence exercise from Singapore.

More than 2,500 personnel from 29 countries to combat borderless cyber threats in a simulated environment.

Demonstrates international collaboration, essential for effective cyber defence in real world scenarios.

Exercise tests ability to coordinate international responses in a realistic operational environment, with scenarios mirroring genuine cyber threats.

The week-long exercise will bring together more than 2,500 personnel from 70 different organisations, and 29 countries to form 36 teams, including representatives from UK Defence, and other UK Government departments such as The National Crime Agency, The Department of Work and Pensions, The Cabinet Office and The Department of Business and Trade.

Following the success of last year’s exercise in the Republic of Korea, Singapore will serve as the exercise hub for the first time, reflecting the UK’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners on shared security challenges.

The exercise demonstrates the practical value of real-life scenarios which reinforces international partnerships, together with directly supporting the Strategic Defence Review’s (SDR’s) ambition to shift to warfighting readiness by building a lethal, integrated force.

British High Commissioner to Singapore, Nik Mehta said

This year’s Defence Cyber Marvel showcases the deep cooperation between the UK and trusted partners like Singapore — a powerful reminder of the strength of our Strategic Partnership. In an increasingly turbulent and complex security landscape, we recognise the need to build a safer, more resilient digital domain”. What makes this exercise truly valuable is the chance for our personnel to forge real connections — trust, shared understanding, and professional friendships that form the backbone of our Strategic Partnership”. We’re grateful to Singapore for enabling us to host this global exercise here. It brings together UK, Singaporean, and international teams to exchange cyber expertise, sharpen the skills of our next generation, and deepen the cooperation that drives our long term digital and economic growth. I wish all participants a rewarding experience and look forward to hearing about their successes.

Now in its fifth year, DCM has evolved from an Army Cyber Association initiative into a tri-service operation led by Cyber and Specialist Operations Command (CSOC). This year’s exercise will test participating nations’ ability to coordinate responses in a realistic operational environment, with scenarios mirroring genuine cyber threats.

Air Marshal Suraya Marshall, Deputy Commander of Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, said

DCM 2026 places cooperation and shared learning at its heart. With cyber-attacks from our adversaries now a daily threat to the UK, our allies and our partners, this exercise builds relationships and shared procedures essential for responding to cross-border threats.” Singapore’s position as a leading technology and security hub makes it an ideal location for an exercise of this scale. The choice to hold the exercise in Singapore underscores the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and the UK’s ongoing work to strengthen cyber defence partnerships. This work also complements our NATO commitments by building a broader network of allies capable of responding to global threats”.

Featuring several distinct storylines, the exercise is split between blue and red teams, controlled from a central command point. Key elements within the storylines include understanding the impacts of cyber scenarios and how escalating pressure leads commanders and teams to make different decisions on the ground.

With industry partners taking part alongside military personnel, DCM 2026 also showcases how Defence works with the private sector to develop emerging technologies in a controlled environment where they can be stress-tested against realistic threat scenarios.

DCM 2026 provides a platform to highlight the professional cyber development opportunities available across UK Defence. With personnel operating under a realistic pressured environment containing traditional IT systems, as well as more complex industry control systems, decision-making and technical skills can be transferred directly to operational settings, helping defend networks and disrupt daily attacks from UK adversaries.

Under the SDR, The Ministry of Defence has prioritised these critical skills. Investment in the Defence Digital & Cyber Bursary Scheme, and the Cyber Direct Entry scheme offers new opportunities for applicants to develop and fast track their careers into Defence.

These programmes, together with the recently announced Defence Gap Year, Defence STEM & Undergraduate Scheme (DSUS), and Technical Defence Graduate and Apprenticeship schemes, support the Strategic Defence Review to create new entry routes into Defence careers.

The recent stand-up of the Defence Cyber & Electromagnetic Force (DCEMF), led by Air Vice-Marshal Tom Ashbridge, further delivers on the Strategic Defence Review as a new force safeguarding military operations in cyberspace by bringing together military personnel, defence companies and cyber teams.