UK spokesperson statement in response to recent rocket attacks in Iraq

A UK Government spokesperson said:

The UK has been following recent events in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq with concern. Following the attack near Koya, the UK Ambassador to Iraq this week travelled to Kurdistan Region of Iraq to speak to all parties alongside Consul General Erbil.

The Iranian attack on Koya was disproportionate and dangerous. The UK supports the statements issued by the Iraqi government, the Kurdish Regional Government and UNAMI. We urge all parties to show restraint, and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.

The UK further condemns in the strongest terms any violence directed against diplomatic missions, including those of the US, as we have witnessed in Basra and Baghdad in recent days.

The UK continues to urge all parties to proceed with the formation of an inclusive government in accordance with the constitutional timeline, which will address the needs and hopes of all Iraqi citizens.