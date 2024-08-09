UK shows commitment to Indo-Pacific following major exercises

The Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Royal Marines have taken part in a series of major exercises in the Indo-Pacific region

Deployments saw UK personnel operate alongside nearly thirty international partners in exercises taking place in Australia, India, and Hawaii

Exercises demonstrate the UK’s enduring commitment to supporting security and stability in the region, which is critical for the UK economy

Hundreds of UK Armed Forces personnel have been deployed in the Indo-Pacific region this summer to participate in a series of major multi-national exercises across air, land, and sea in support of collective security and stability.

The Indo-Pacific is crucial to the UK’s economy due to the significant trade volume associated with the region and the UK works closely with partners and allies to promote its stability.

Activity throughout the last month has seen Royal Air Force fighter jets fly more than 9,000 miles to train in a series of exercises alongside aircraft from more than 20 different nations, while the Royal Marines landed on the northern shores of Australia as part of a series of amphibious assault exercises.

The deployments provided a unique opportunity to demonstrate the ability of the UK Armed Forces to conduct global deployments and work closely with partners and allies to integrate and operate alongside each other more effectively.

Defence Secretary John Healey said:

This Government is determined to build on our Indo-Pacific commitments.

Euro-Atlantic security is inextricably linked to stability in the Indo-Pacific. These deployments of the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Royal Marines strengthen our bonds and interoperability with our important partners.

Our deployment of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales next year will further deliver on our commitment to strengthening UK relationships in the region.

Flying more than 9,000 miles from the UK to Australia, six Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager refuelling aircraft joined more than 140 aircraft from 20 different nations for Exercise Pitch Black during July.

The journey to Australia, called Griffin Strike, was carried out jointly with the French Air and Space Force, further emphasising our deep defence ties during the 120th year of the Entente Cordiale.

In week one, the RAF practiced air-to-air combat engagements against another nation, while in weeks two and three the aircrew focused on intercept scenarios in a complex air environment, meaning participants were divided into either ‘red team’ or ‘blue team’, flying from separate locations attacking one another in varying scenarios. The overarching aim was to practice offensive counter-air and defensive counter-air combat in an airspace that is larger than the UK.

Meanwhile, landing on the beaches of Northern Australia, the Royal Marine Commandos conducted amphibious warfighting exercises with Australia, the US and the Philippines. Exercise Predators Run enabled the Commandos to practice deploying from small boats onto the shore, where they could form the spearhead of an assault onto land.

Patrolling the skies around Hawaii, two RAF P-8A Poseidon aircraft also joined 28 other nations at the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises for their longest and furthest range exercise ever. The P-8A is a state-of-the-art multi-role maritime patrol aircraft that excels at anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and search and rescue missions.

And starting this week, an RAF contingent of 130 personnel, six Typhoons, two Voyagers, and an A400M transport aircraft arrived in India to take part in India’s largest multinational air exercise, Tarang Shakti. The RAF will fly alongside aircraft from the US, Germany, France, and other nations in the coming weeks.

International alliances are a crucial component of a secure Britain, and domestically the Government will ensure that defence and security are at the heart of economic growth and the prosperity of the UK. In 2023 the defence industry supported more than 200,000 UK jobs to make and sustain the critical equipment used globally by our Armed Forces.

The UK remains committed to upholding the stability of the Indo-Pacific as demonstrated through the Royal Navy’s maintenance of a persistent presence through HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, and in 2025 the Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group will deploy to region to exercise with partners and allies to help promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.