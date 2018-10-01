UK sends team to Indonesia following earthquake and tsunami

Announcing UK aid in response to the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

The UK offers its deepest condolences to those affected by the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia which has left hundreds of people dead and thousands more homeless and in need of urgent help.

Following a request from the Government of Indonesia this morning, we are deploying a team of UK aid humanitarian advisers to the region who will use their disaster response expertise to help co-ordinate efforts on the ground.

I have made an initial £2 million of UK aid support available to help meet immediate needs of the most vulnerable people.