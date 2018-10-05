UK Aid Match supports DEC's Indonesia Tsunami Appeal to reach £6m

UK aid has matched pound-for-pound the first £2 million of public donations, boosting the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) appeal response to £6 million.

Welcoming the kindness of the UK public, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

The incredible generosity of the British public on behalf of those left suffering and bereaved in Indonesia is truly heart-warming. Your contributions will make a genuine difference to people who need it most.

Through Aid Match we give the British public the ability to help directly to support people in desperate need by matching your donations pound-for-pound, your generosity has meant an additional £2 million being added to this vital appeal.