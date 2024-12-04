UK-Qatar defence partnership strengthened during state visit

The UK has strengthened its historic defence partnership with Qatar across land and air today following agreements signed during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar.

Qatar is one of the UK’s closest partners in the Gulf region, and one of the first places that Defence Secretary John Healey MP visited after his appointment in July.

Today, the Amir of Qatar and the Defence Secretary discussed the shared commitment to deepen cooperation in support of regional security and to support growth and prosperity. The agreements signed include extending and expanding collaboration and knowledge sharing across the joint UK-Qatar Typhoon and Hawk aircraft squadrons.

Two Typhoon jets from 12 Squadron – the joint UK-Qatar unit – intercepted the Amir’s aircraft as it entered UK airspace on Monday (2 December). The Amir and the Sheika’s flight was welcomed by a radio message in Arabic from a Qatari Joint Squadron pilot.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

It was an honour to host the Amir of Qatar at Sandhurst today, to further strengthen our unique partnership and bolster the security of both our nations.

Our joint Typhoon and Hawk squadrons and training Qatari cadets in the UK underlines our shared commitment and cooperation to global security and stability.

Agreements were signed during a visit to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst by the Amir of Qatar and Defence Secretary John Healey. The Amir, who graduated from Sandhurst, met with some of those he trained alongside, as well as Qatari cadets currently training, and members of the UK-Qatar Joint Typhoon squadron. The Amir and Defence Secretary also witnessed a fly-past by RAF Typhoon and Hawk jets on the Sandhurst parade ground.

Among the agreements signed during the visit was a Memorandum of Understanding that will see UK Royal Military police share their skills and expertise with the Close Protection Unit to the Qatar Amiri Guard.

The UK is committed to working with allies and partners in the Middle East to support regional stability which helps support security and prosperity in the UK.

The joint UK-Qatari Typhoon Air Squadron is the UK’s first Joint Squadron since the Second World War demonstrating the depth and strength of our historical partnership. The Squadron is based at RAF Coningsby and has been deployed to Qatar, with UK and Qatari pilots and ground crew training and operating together.