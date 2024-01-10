UK plans to deploy Spearhead Carrier Strike Group to Indian Ocean Region in 2025

Plans to send UK’s high-readiness Littoral Response Group to Indian ocean region in 2024 and the Carrier Strike Group in 2025 for joint training. Both will visit and operate with Indian forces.

Deployment of the UK’s most advanced naval capabilities mark a decisive step in bolstering UK-India security ties.

Partnership stepped up as Indian Defence Minister makes his first visit to the UK.

The UK and India have today [Wednesday 10 January] vowed to continue strengthening ties during the first visit of an Indian Defence Minister to the UK in more than 20 years.

In a move that signals the growing importance of the strategic relationship between the UK and India, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps welcomed the Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to the UK to agree unprecedented levels of UK-India defence cooperation.

The Defence Secretary announced the UK’s plans to send its Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean Region later this year, with plans for the Carrier Strike Group to visit in 2025. Both will operate and train with Indian forces.

The two nations also discussed future cooperation in defence from joint exercises to knowledge sharing and instructor exchanges. These steps build on the comprehensive strategic partnership envisaged in the 2030 India-UK roadmap, announced in 2021.

In the coming years, the UK and India will also embark on more complex exercises between their respective militaries, building up to a landmark joint exercise to be conducted before the end of 2030, supporting shared goals of protecting critical trade routes and upholding the international rules-based system.

Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, said:

There is absolutely no question that the world is becoming increasingly contested, so it’s vital that we continue to build on our strategic relationships with key partners like India. Together we share the same security challenges and are steadfast on our commitment to maintaining a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It is clear that this relationship is going from strength-to-strength, but we must continue to work hand-in-hand to uphold global security in light of threats and challenges that seek to destabilise and damage us.

Collaboration with industry is also key in the strategic defence partnership between the UK and India, with the two nations working together on electric propulsion systems that will power our future fleets and cooperating on the development of complex weapons.

Building on the existing strategic partnership, during the visit the UK and India also confirmed several new joint initiatives. These include: