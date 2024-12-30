UK medicines regulator warns against buying weight loss medicines without a prescription this New Year

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is reminding the public this New Year not to buy weight-loss medicines without a healthcare professional’s prescription from beauty salons or via social media. Not only does this expose people wanting to lose weight to serious health risks – it is also against the law to sell medicines in this way.

At this time of year, with many of us thinking about shedding a little excess weight, we see people offering weight loss medicines for sale as a quick fix, without a healthcare professional’s prescription, from beauty salons, websites and on social media. These are not cosmetic treatments; they are powerful medicines that can only be legally and safely dispensed against a prescription issued by a healthcare professional.

The MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit works closely with social media platforms and technology companies to identify and prevent the illegal sale of weight-loss medicines online without a prescription. This can lead to the removal of social media posts illegally selling medicines and, where necessary, the suspension of accounts and the taking down of websites. The MHRA can also use the full range of its investigative powers to bring offenders to justice in the courts.

If you are thinking of buying a weight-loss medicine, speak with your GP or a healthcare professional first

The only way to guarantee you receive a genuine weight-loss medicine is to obtain it from a legitimate pharmacy, including those trading online, against a prescription issued by a healthcare professional. If you’re offered a weight-loss medicine in any other circumstances, whether online or offline, they are putting your health at serious risk and breaking the law.

The MHRA continually monitors the safety of all licensed weight-loss medicines, which are known clinically as GLP-1 Receptor Agonists (RAs) and current evidence shows the benefits outweigh the risks when they are used for their licensed indications.

The decision to start, continue or stop treatments should be made jointly by patients and their prescribing healthcare professional – such as a GP or pharmacist – based on full consideration and discussion of the benefits and risks. No medicine is completely without risk. All medicines can cause side effects, and these are outlined in the product information for each medicine, so it’s important to read the patient information leaflet that includes advice about the known side-effects. We encourage patients and healthcare professionals to report suspected side effects from GLP-1 RAs, such as semaglutide or tirzepatide, through our Yellow Card scheme.

Be aware of fake pharmacy websites and social media posts offering weight-loss medicines illegally without a prescription

