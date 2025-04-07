UK-Kenya defence partnership deepened during Defence Secretary visit to Nairobi

Focus of the visit was meeting Agnes Wanjiru’s family to offer condolences, fulfilling his commitment from July 2024, making him the first UK Minister to meet them, 13 years since her murder.

Defence Secretary John Healey has met the family of Agnes Wanjiru on a visit to Kenya, who was killed in 2012, becoming the first UK Government Minister to do so.

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary heard the concerns of the family in their pursuit of justice. He expressed his condolences and his determination that the UK support the Kenyan investigation into the case. The meeting, which took place at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Nairobi, marked the first time a UK Government Minister has met Ms Wanjiru’s family, and comes shortly after the 13th anniversary of her death.

The Defence Secretary’s visit underlines the UK Government’s commitment to transparency in the case of Agnes Wanjiru.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

The purpose of my visit to Kenya was to meet Agnes Wanjiru’s family, who have shown unimaginable strength since losing her in the most horrendous circumstances 13 years ago. I reiterated that the UK Government stands with them in their fight for justice. I welcome the confirmation this afternoon that the case file has been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a charging decision. This is a really significant step in resolving this case; we will continue to work closely with the Kenyan authorities to push for progress and secure the justice the family deserve.

His visit to Kenya also reaffirmed the vital importance of the UK-Kenya defence partnership, which delivers a broad programme of cooperation in training, education and capability development to counter shared security threats together. The Defence Secretary was also able to see first-hand the UK’s contribution to regional peace and security in East Africa. He met the Nairobi-based British Peace Support Team (Africa) who train Kenyan and regional troops preparing to deploy on peace support operations in Africa.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary also met Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya to discuss their shared ambitions for the future of the UK-Kenya defence partnership. The discussions focused on mutual security interests, the role of British forces training in Kenya, and collaborative efforts to address regional security challenges. As set out in the Plan for Change, national security is the first duty of the government.

On the relationship with Kenya the Defence Secretary said:

Kenya is an anchor state in an unstable region, and the UK relies and looks to Kenya for regional security. We share the same concerns over growing threats in the region. UK forces already train over 1,100 Kenya Defence Forces personnel and reinforce Kenya’s regional role in supporting peace and countering insurgency. I look forward to developing this work in the future.

