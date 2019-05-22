UK House Price Index for March 2019

The March data shows: on average, house prices have fallen by 0.2% since February 2019

there has been an annual price rise of 1.4%, which makes the average property in the UK valued at £226,798

England

In England, the March data shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.5% since February 2019. The annual price rise of 1.1% takes the average property value to £243,128.

The regional data for England indicates that:

Yorkshire and The Humber experienced the greatest monthly price rise, up by 1.8%

the North West saw the most significant monthly price fall, down by 1.7%

Yorkshire and The Humber experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 3.6%

London saw the largest annual price fall, down by 1.9%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price March 2019 Monthly change % since February 2019 East Midlands £190,171 -0.4 East of England £286,611 -1.1 London £463,283 -0.4 North East £123,046 -1.1 North West £159,471 -1.7 South East £318,491 -0.6 South West £253,752 -0.3 West Midlands £196,571 -0.5 Yorkshire and the Humber £162,129 1.8

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in January 2019 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in January 2019 was in the North West.

Repossession sales January 2019 East Midlands 41 East of England 14 London 38 North East 65 North West 131 South East 43 South West 39 West Midlands 35 Yorkshire and the Humber 83 England 489

Average price by property type for England

Property type March 2019 March 2018 Difference % Detached £371,759 £363,951 2.1 Semi-detached £228,890 £223,394 2.5 Terraced £194,560 £194,044 0.3 Flat/maisonette £222,197 £223,988 -0.8 All £243,128 £240,428 1.1

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price March 2019 Annual price change % since March 2018 Monthly price change % since February 2019 Cash £228,456 1.0 -0.6 Mortgage £250,495 1.2 -0.5 First-time buyer £203,695 0.8 -0.5 Former owner occupier £276,268 1.4 -0.5

Building status for England

Building status* Average price January 2019 Annual price change % since January 2018 Monthly price change % since December 2018 New build £299,932 0.0 -0.9 Existing resold property £241,215 1.7 -0.8

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since February 2019. An annual price fall of 1.9% takes the average property value to £463,283.

Average price by property type for London

Property type March 2019 March 2018 Difference % Detached £897,848 £890,041 0.9 Semi-detached £577,113 £572,169 0.9 Terraced £480,041 £487,242 -1.5 Flat/maisonette £404,193 £416,546 -3.0 All £463,283 £472,357 -1.9

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price March 2019 Annual price change % since March 2018 Monthly price change % since February 2019 Cash £480,179 -3.5 -1.1 Mortgage £457,824 -1.5 -0.2 First-time buyer £405,658 -2.0 -0.1 Former owner occupier £522,105 -1.8 -0.7

Building status for London

Building status* Average price January 2019 Annual price change % since January 2018 Monthly price change % since December 2018 New build £480,874 -3.2 -1.5 Existing resold property £471,344 -1.5 -0.3

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have not changed since February 2019. An annual price rise of 3.0% takes the average property value to £158,696.

There were 40 repossession sales for Wales in January 2019.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type March 2019 March 2018 Difference % Detached £240,276 £233,243 3.0 Semi-detached £154,015 £148,362 3.8 Terraced £121,871 £118,488 2.9 Flat/maisonette £112,847 £111,686 1.0 All £158,696 £154,022 3.0

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Transaction type Average price March 2019 Annual price change % since March 2018 Monthly price change % since February 2019 Cash £153,882 2.7 -0.2 Mortgage £161,532 3.2 0.1 First-time buyer £136,904 3.0 -0.1 Former owner occupier £184,151 3.1 0.1

Building status for Wales

Building status* Average price January 2019 Annual price change % since January 2018 Monthly price change % since December 2018 New build £208,740 3.0 -2.1 Existing resold property £155,748 3.7 -1.9

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Background