UK House Price Index for April 2019

The April data shows: on average, house prices have risen by 0.7% since March 2019

there has been an annual price rise of 1.4%, which makes the average property in the UK valued at £228,903

England

In England, the April data shows on average, house prices have risen by 0.7% since March 2019. The annual price rise of 1.1% takes the average property value to £245,128.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the North East experienced the greatest monthly price rise, up by 5%

the West Midlands saw the most significant monthly price fall, down by 0.2%

the East Midlands experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 2.9%

London saw the largest annual price fall, down by 1.2%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price April 2019 Monthly change % since March 2019 East Midlands £192,682 0.9 East of England £289,436 0.3 London £471,504 2.4 North East £130,888 5 North West £161,891 0.6 South East £318,727 -0.1 South West £253,410 -0.1 West Midlands £195,498 -0.2 Yorkshire and the Humber £161,443 0.3

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in February 2019 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in February 2019 was in the North West.

Repossession sales February 2019 East Midlands 47 East of England 15 London 42 North East 76 North West 130 South East 59 South West 53 West Midlands 39 Yorkshire and the Humber 83 England 544

Average price by property type for England

Property type April 2019 April 2018 Difference % Detached £374,995 £365,944 2.5 Semi-detached £229,599 £225,756 1.7 Terraced £199,363 £196,259 1.6 Flat/maisonette £220,146 £224,796 -2.1 All £245,128 £242,396 1.1

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price April 2019 Annual price change % since April 2018 Monthly price change % since March 2019 Cash £230,510 1.2 0.8 Mortgage £252,478 1.1 0.6 First-time buyer £205,022 0.6 0.5 Former owner occupier £279,012 1.6 0.8

Building status for England

Building status* Average price February 2019 Annual price change % since February 2018 Monthly price change % since January 2019 New build £309,985 -0.2 3.4 Existing resold property £240,302 1.4 -0.4

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2.4% since March 2019. An annual price fall of 1.2% takes the average property value to £471,504.

Average price by property type for London

Property type April 2019 April 2018 Difference % Detached £918,256 £898,928 2.2 Semi-detached £575,153 £579,191 -0.7 Terraced £497,699 £493,274 0.9 Flat/maisonette £409,669 £420,315 -2.5 All £471,504 £477,253 -1.2

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price April 2019 Annual price change % since April 2018 Monthly price change % since March 2019 Cash £498,112 -0.9 3.8 Mortgage £463,653 -1.3 2.1 First-time buyer £410,705 -1.7 2.1 Former owner occupier £535,116 -0.5 2.8

Building status for London

Building status* Average price February 2019 Annual price change % since February 2018 Monthly price change % since January 2019 New build £488,699 -4.9 1.9 Existing resold property £464,148 -1.8 -1.3

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2.4% since March 2019. An annual price rise of 6.7% takes the average property value to £163,902.

There were 48 repossession sales for Wales in February 2019.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type April 2019 April 2018 Difference % Detached £248,334 £231,170 7.4 Semi-detached £157,544 £147,853 6.6 Terraced £127,259 £119,378 6.6 Flat/maisonette £115,025 £109,533 5 All £163,902 £153,574 6.7

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Transaction type Average price April 2019 Annual price change % since April 2018 Monthly price change %since March 2019 Cash £159,887 7.0 2.9 Mortgage £166,301 6.6 2.1 First-time buyer £141,282 6.4 2.3 Former owner occupier £190,362 7.1 2.6

Building status for Wales

Building status* Average price February 2019 Annual price change % since February 2018 Monthly price change % since January 2019 New build £216,913 3.7 3.9 Existing resold property £155,845 4.0 0.0

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Access the full UK HPI

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 1.4% in the year to April 2019, down from 1.6% in the year to March 2019.

The UK Property Transaction Statistics for April 2019 showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of transactions on residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 99,420. This is 0.8% higher compared to a year ago. Between March 2019 and April 2019, transactions decreased by 0.3%.

House prices grew fastest in the Wales increasing by 6.7% in the year to April 2019. House prices in London fell by 1.2% over the year to April 2019, up from a fall of 2.5% in March 2019.

See the economic statement.

Background