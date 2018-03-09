News story
UK hosts first joint executive committee on healthcare with Saudi Arabia
The meeting allowed minsters to discuss a future healthcare partnership between the UK and Saudi Arabia.
Delegates from the UK have met with delegates from Saudi Arabia for the first joint executive committee on healthcare. The meeting was headed by Minster of State for Care Caroline Dinenage and Saudi Minister of Health Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah.
The inaugural meeting was held at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. It provided an opportunity for the 2 ministers to open discussions on a future healthcare partnership between the countries, particularly in relation to:
- patient safety
- digital innovation
- public–private partnerships
Two commercial partnerships were also signed at the meeting:
-
Babylon – memorandum of understanding highlighting the future delivery of health solutions for the Saudi Ministry of Health through their local partner Thiqah using Babylon’s artificial intelligence application
-
Datix, HealthMatrix and Saudi Patient Safety Center – contractual agreement covering the terms and conditions for the delivery of a nationwide patient safety software to the Saudi Ministry of Health and other healthcare sectors
Saudi Arabia has one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the Gulf region, and healthcare is a crucial sector. Like the UK, Saudi Arabia is seeking an exchange of healthcare expertise that will deliver world-class sustainable healthcare in the future.
Minister of State for Care Caroline Dinenage said:
Our partnership with Saudi Arabia will have an important impact on the prosperity of our nations and our citizens – paving the way for new approaches to healthcare that can both benefit and improve patient safety.
Today’s signings are also a measure of the confidence industry has in long-term UK–Saudi economic partnerships that will help us to diversify and transform services.
His Excellency Tawfiq Al Rabiah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said:
These partnerships will provide the health sector with a greater opportunity to develop and improve upon the services provided to the beneficiaries within the Kingdom, through sharing experiences with the United Kingdom and utilising the latest technologies for a better and more efficient healthcare for all.