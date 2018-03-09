UK hosts first joint executive committee on healthcare with Saudi Arabia

Delegates from the UK have met with delegates from Saudi Arabia for the first joint executive committee on healthcare. The meeting was headed by Minster of State for Care Caroline Dinenage and Saudi Minister of Health Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah.

The inaugural meeting was held at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. It provided an opportunity for the 2 ministers to open discussions on a future healthcare partnership between the countries, particularly in relation to:

patient safety

digital innovation

public–private partnerships

Two commercial partnerships were also signed at the meeting:

Babylon – memorandum of understanding highlighting the future delivery of health solutions for the Saudi Ministry of Health through their local partner Thiqah using Babylon’s artificial intelligence application

Datix, HealthMatrix and Saudi Patient Safety Center – contractual agreement covering the terms and conditions for the delivery of a nationwide patient safety software to the Saudi Ministry of Health and other healthcare sectors

Saudi Arabia has one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the Gulf region, and healthcare is a crucial sector. Like the UK, Saudi Arabia is seeking an exchange of healthcare expertise that will deliver world-class sustainable healthcare in the future.

Minister of State for Care Caroline Dinenage said:

Our partnership with Saudi Arabia will have an important impact on the prosperity of our nations and our citizens – paving the way for new approaches to healthcare that can both benefit and improve patient safety. Today’s signings are also a measure of the confidence industry has in long-term UK–Saudi economic partnerships that will help us to diversify and transform services.

His Excellency Tawfiq Al Rabiah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said: