UK Government Ministers support Wales’ rural economy at Royal Welsh Show

For the first time, the UK Government will command a near 20-metre space at the four-day showpiece event in Builth Wells, giving rural industries and members of the public the chance to speak to Ministers and staff about what is important to them and find out more about how the UK Government delivers for people in Wales.

The Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns will host a ‘women in agriculture’ event at the UK Government stand on the showground, to celebrate the pivotal role women play as farmers & food producers in Wales. Businesses will also be able to visit the Department for International Trade (DIT) Export Hub – a 32 tonne, 40ft long lorry with DIT’s regional International Trade Advisers on hand to set out the key steps that Welsh companies need to consider if they want to begin their exporting journey.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

The Royal Welsh Show is Wales’ biggest agriculture event and the UK Government will be there in force - taking this excellent opportunity to engage with the industry, underline the importance of the rural economy to Wales and wider UK and show how determined we are to get a good deal for the sector in our EU exit negotiations. We need to be bold and ambitious and maximise the opportunities Brexit brings. To achieve this it is vital that the UK and the Welsh Governments work together – as well as with businesses – to ensure our rural economy can continue to grow. Attracting over 240,000 visitors every year, the show also provides an important platform for show-goers to find out how the UK Government is delivering for people in Wales– including on provisions for childcare, pensions, defence and business start-up support. I look forward to meeting businesses and members of the public over the course of the show, to hear about their priorities over the coming months and years.

The Welsh Secretary will be joined at the Show by Environment Secretary Michael Gove on Tuesday where they will host a reception at the UK Government stand to meet industry leaders, businesses and show-goers.

UK Government Environment Secretary Michael Gove said:

The Royal Welsh Show is a real highlight of the summer calendar. From delicious Welsh lamb to Snowdonia Cheese, I am very much looking forward to celebrating the best of Welsh farming, food and rural life. As we leave the EU there will be more freedom for Wales to support its farmers and enhance its beautiful landscapes. We are working hand-in-hand with the Welsh Government ahead of the Agriculture Bill, so we can deliver a Brexit that works for Welsh farmers and consumers.

UK Government departments attending the Show include:

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) who will be promoting the GREAT campaign: Food is GREAT

The DVLA who will launch their number plate eyesight campaign with interactive displays at the stand.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) who will be on hand to provide exporting advice to industry at their export hub truck throughout the week

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) who will provide ‘dream job’ interactive activities for younger and older children and provide advice on the Access to Work scheme

The Department for International Development (DfID) will bring humanitarian situations that they support all around the world to life with interactive displays of life-saving equipment at the stand.

The Home Office will be on hand to provide advice on the EU Settlement scheme that will protect the rights of workers in Wales post EU Exit.

UK Government Minister in Wales Stuart Andrew will attend the show on Wednesday. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster David Lidington MP, the Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom MP and Minister without Portfolio, Brandon Lewis will also visit the Showground over the course of the week.

Visitors to the show are encouraged to visit the UK Government area on Avenue C, LC217 at the showground to find out how Westminster is delivering for Wales.