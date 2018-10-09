UK Government launches first public sector counter fraud profession

The Government Counter Fraud Profession will deliver new standards, guidance and tools to help build counter fraud capability across 10,000 public sector counter fraud specialists.

The UK government is today cementing its commitment to tackle fraud and error across the public sector by launching its counter fraud profession.

Fraud is a hidden crime, and to fight it you first have to find it. The profession will bring together 10,000 counter fraud specialists to help members develop their skills, knowledge and experience. Building this community will help improve detection and prevention of fraud in essential public services and will help to stop diverting taxpayers’ money from those people who really need them.

Our fight against fraud in the public sector is crucial in helping us build a fairer society. The launch of the Government’s Counter Fraud Profession is part of our smarter government initiative and will help make the UK a global leader in fraud prevention and detection. The profession shows the government’s continued determination to protect public services against attacks by a small group of unscrupulous people who break the law for their own personal gain.

The government continues to take proactive and rigorous steps to fight fraud and fight economic crime. Since 2016 the National Fraud Initiative has saved the taxpayer over £300 million by detecting and preventing fraud and error in the public sector, ensuring the money is being spent on delivering essential public services.