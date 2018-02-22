UK Government hosts first International Public Sector Fraud Symposium

Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith, today met with senior counter-fraud experts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States as they attend the first ever International Public Sector Fraud Symposium in London to share experience and expertise in tackling fraud in the public sector.

According to the latest Crime Survey of England and Wales fraud is now the most prevalent crime in the UK, and within the public sector the loss from fraud is estimated to cost the UK taxpayer between £31 billion and £49 billion a year.

The UK is leading efforts to identify and stamp out fraud, and building on the strength of our strategic Five-Eye partners Minister Smith hosted a roundtable to share best practice and explore the mutual challenges this kind of fraud presents to developed democracies.

Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP, said: