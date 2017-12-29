UK government congratulates Liberian President-Elect

The Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart said:

I congratulate President-Elect George Weah of the Republic of Liberia on his election success.

The Liberian people and political parties have shown commitment to the peaceful conduct of the electoral process with disputes settled using due process under the constitution. This is a milestone for Liberia’s democracy and sets an example for others to follow.

I also pay tribute to outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who has steered the country towards peace for the last twelve years following decades of civil war.

The UK values its relationship with Liberia and looks forward to working with the new Administration.