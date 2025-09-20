UK fighter jets begin NATO air defence missions to bolster European security

Royal Air Force Typhoons have flown their first NATO air defence sortie over Poland as part of NATO’s Eastern Sentry, strengthening the Alliance’s defences on its eastern flank following a reckless Russian drone incursion.

Two British fighter jets took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Friday night, supported by an RAF Voyager aircraft, to patrol Polish skies and deter and defend against aerial threats from Russia, including drones. They returned safely to the UK early Saturday morning.

This first operational mission follows the reckless and dangerous incursion by Russian drones into Polish sovereign airspace – the most significant violation of NATO airspace by President Putin to date since his illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine – and further breaches of NATO airspace by Russian jets and a drone over the past week.

On Monday, the Defence Secretary visited RAF Brize Norton, home of the Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft, to announce the UK’s contribution. He met with some of the RAF personnel who are among more than 400 personnel set to directly support these missions.

The UK operation comes as the UK marks the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain this weekend, with the UK and Poland sharing a poignant history. Just as during the Battle of Britain, when Polish pilots came to the aid of the UK forming one of the largest and most successful foreign contingents in the RAF, the UK is now standing side by side with the UK’s Polish allies in the face of Russian aggression.

The UK commitment follows last week’s North Atlantic Council meeting where Allies expressed full solidarity with Poland after it requested consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

RAF Typhoons have now flown their first air defence mission over Poland, sending a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended. I’m proud of the outstanding British pilots and air crew who took part in this successful operation to defend our Allies from reckless Russian aggression. This weekend, as we honour the heroism of the Battle of Britain generation, it is especially poignant that RAF pilots and crew are once again standing shoulder to shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security – making us secure at home and strong abroad.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said:

Our partnership with NATO has never been stronger. This sortie marks the RAF’s first operational mission on Eastern Sentry, reinforcing the UK’s steadfast commitment to NATO and its allies. RAF Typhoons, supported by Voyager air-air refuelling aircraft, joined allies along the eastern flank to bolster NATO’s defence and deterrence. We remain agile, integrated, and ready to project airpower at range.

This new era of threat – exemplified by Russia’s intensifying airspace violations – requires a new era for Defence, and the government is delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, to 2.6% of GDP by April 2027. The UK’s national security , the foundation of the government’s Plan for Change, starts with an unwavering commitment to NATO and Euro-Atlantic security.

The UK’s commitment to NATO is unshakeable. British Armed Forces continue to play a leading role in the Alliance, from the Army’s continuing presence in Estonia as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces, to the RAF’s enduring air policing missions in Europe. Over the past 18 months, the RAF has deployed Typhoons to both Poland and Romania to protect NATO airspace.

Typhoons are equipped with advanced sensors and infrared-guided ASRAAM missiles (Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missiles), making them ideally suited to detecting, monitoring and intercepting potential aerial threats.