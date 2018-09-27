Press release
UK energy statistics: statistical press release - September 2018
September 2018 editions of Energy Trends and Energy Prices published.
Energy Trends and Energy Prices publications are published today 27 September 2018 by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The publications cover new data for the second quarter of 2018. Energy Trends covers statistics on energy production and consumption, in total and by fuel, and provides an analysis of the year on year changes. Energy Prices covers prices to domestic and industrial consumers, prices of oil products and comparisons of international fuel prices.
