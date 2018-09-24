UK condemns Houthi Persecution of the Baha’i Community in Yemen

The UK is deeply concerned by reports that the Houthi authorities in Sana’a, Yemen, have held a mass trial of members of Yemen’s Baha’i community. 24 people – including eight women and a child – are facing charges that could result in death sentences.

Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion and Belief, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, said:

The persecution of members of the Baha’i community in areas of Yemen under Houthi control due to their religious beliefs is a serious violation of international human rights law. New cases of arbitrary detention and continuing reports of the abuse of detainees by the Houthis are deeply concerning, and we wholly condemn this mistreatment. We are working closely with our partners to raise these concerns directly with the Houthi authorities and press for the release of detained individuals. We also call on our partners to take a strong stance on this matter during the Human Rights Council this week.

