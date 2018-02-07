UK Chief of Defence Staff reaffirms commitment to Australia

During a visit to the country, Sir Stuart Peach met his Australian counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin AC, to discuss how both countries’ Armed Forces can work together on a number of fronts.

Sir Stuart also met with the Australian Minister of Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, to discuss an aligned approach to both global and regional issues, such as North Korea, Iraq, Syria and countering terrorism.

Both nations are already part of the Five Eyes defence relationship and work together on tackling shared threats, but are seeking to build upon this further.

Whilst in Canberra, Sir Stuart laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown Australian soldier in the Australian War Memorial and met the Director, Dr Brendan Nelson.

The Chief of Defence Staff Sir Stuart Peach said: