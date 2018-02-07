News story
UK Chief of Defence Staff reaffirms commitment to Australia
The UK Chief of Defence Staff has reinforced a commitment to stronger defence ties with Australia after a series of meetings with senior officials.
During a visit to the country, Sir Stuart Peach met his Australian counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin AC, to discuss how both countries’ Armed Forces can work together on a number of fronts.
Sir Stuart also met with the Australian Minister of Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, to discuss an aligned approach to both global and regional issues, such as North Korea, Iraq, Syria and countering terrorism.
Both nations are already part of the Five Eyes defence relationship and work together on tackling shared threats, but are seeking to build upon this further.
Whilst in Canberra, Sir Stuart laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown Australian soldier in the Australian War Memorial and met the Director, Dr Brendan Nelson.
The Chief of Defence Staff Sir Stuart Peach said:
From the First World War right up to the fight against Daesh, the UK and Australia have stood shoulder to shoulder as the strongest of allies. We work together on a range of regional and global challenges, advocating and defending the rules-based international system and promoting rule of law as the basis of peace and security.
Our strong defence and security relationship reflects a modern and dynamic partnership. We learn from each other as our soldiers train together, we collaborate in defence science and technology and I have no doubt our partnership will continue to go from strength to strength as we face upcoming global challenges together.
Last updated 7 February 2018 + show all updates
- Amend to copyright.
- First published.