UK and Singapore launch a regulatory innovation corridor to speed up access to breakthrough health technologies

Patients in the UK and Singapore could benefit sooner from major medical advances as the UK and Singapore launch a new regulatory innovation corridor to fast-track the most promising healthcare innovations today (12 December).

As part of this first-of-its-kind regulatory collaboration, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA), with Flagship Pioneering as its first partner, companies will have a coordinated pathway enabling them to engage with both regulators at the same time. Under the new corridor, developers will be able to seek early, informal joint advice, helping them plan ahead and design better clinical trials, avoid duplication and cut delays.

The aim is to speed up patient access to breakthrough therapies in high-impact areas such as cancer, neurodegenerative disease, obesity, rare diseases and advanced diagnostics – without compromising on safety. The partnership will help both countries horizon scan for emerging technologies and therapeutic modalities, learn from each other’s regulatory approaches and boost regulatory innovation, strengthening their position as global hubs for life science investment.

Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine that generates transformative platforms and products, will be the first company to access the new Regulatory Innovation Corridor, due to its strategic commitment with both countries. Its early-stage programmes across an ecosystem of more than 40 companies span a broad range of new therapeutic modalities that could inform regulatory paradigm shifts on the horizon. This includes next-generation genetic medicines, precision immunology and digital health, providing both countries visibility into a strong pipeline of potential breakthroughs to prepare to assess safely and innovatively.

Health Innovation Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed, said:

“This partnership is exactly the kind of innovation we need to deliver on our mission to build an NHS fit for the future. Working with Singapore to fast-track breakthrough treatments in areas like cancer, dementia and rare diseases means NHS patients could get faster access to life-changing therapies.

“By enabling companies to work with both regulators at once, we’re also making the UK more attractive for life sciences investment and securing the high-skilled jobs and research that comes with it. That’s good for patients and good for the economy.”

UK Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance, said:

“Singapore is renowned for its excellence in medical research and innovation, and already has strong ties with the UK. By working together, we can streamline regulatory processes and remove unnecessary barriers, making it easier for researchers to run clinical trials in both our countries.

“That means more investment, more cutting-edge research, and ultimately faster access to new medicines for patients, with the added benefit of ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of global health innovation.”

The partnership builds on a long track record of UK–Singapore cooperation in science and technology. Together, the MHRA and HSA will work more closely on early diagnosis, prevention, healthy ageing and digital health, supporting national strategies in both countries – including England’s 10-Year Health Plan and Singapore’s Ministry of Health Healthier SG programme.

The collaboration will be supported by joint work on AI in healthcare, with both regulators acting as the first two pioneer countries in the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, and also draw on the UK’s National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare. HSA Chief Executive Adjunct Professor (Dr) Raymond Chua has recently joined the National Commission as a member, bringing Singapore’s regulatory expertise to help develop the new framework for AI in healthcare.

This new route forms part of wider efforts to unlock growth in UK life sciences and make simpler for global innovators to bring safe, effective medicines and medical technologies to patients. Recent MHRA initiatives include its AI Airlock – a regulatory sandbox for AI medical devices – which lets companies test new tools with the regulator before wider NHS roll-out; the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) which streamlines development in areas of urgent unmet need; and its Centres of Excellence for Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSIs) working directly with researchers to navigate complex science. Together, these changes are designed to streamline development, support investment and provide clearer routes for companies working at the cutting edge of science.

This partnership on the new route also builds on HSA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading biotech hub, accelerate access to innovative health technologies, and set the pace in global regulatory innovation. HSA’s recent initiatives also include ASCENT1 – the Centre for Advancing Regulatory Science Research in Next-Generation Therapeutics – a partnership between HSA and A*STAR (Agency for Science, Technology and Research) that will strengthen Singapore’s position as a global thought leader in evaluating and approving novel biotherapeutics and digital technologies; and the review of the AI in Healthcare Guidelines (AIHGle), published by the Ministry of Health, HSA and national healthtech agency Synapxe, which provides practical guidance for the safe and effective use of AI across Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem. These guidelines are periodically updated to keep pace with emerging AI technologies.

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said:

“This new fast-track route marks a significant shift in how trusted regulators can work together. By bringing together the UK’s research strength with Singapore’s agile approach to emerging technologies – and working early with companies like Flagship Pioneering – we can help companies build better evidence from the start and avoid delays in development.

“For patients in the UK, this means earlier access to promising treatments in areas where progress is urgently needed. Safety remains at the heart of our mission, and this partnership strengthens our ability to assess fast-moving science while maintaining the high standards the public expects.

“This approach also supports the wider UK life sciences economy. A clearer, more predictable path to market helps attract global investment, gives innovators confidence to develop their products here, and strengthens the UK’s position as a leading hub for the next generation of medicines and medical technologies.”

Adjunct Professor (Dr) Raymond Chua, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Sciences Authority, said:

“The Regulatory Innovation Corridor marks a significant milestone in how two regulators, Singapore’s HSA and the UK’s MHRA, can come together to advance global regulatory innovation and benefit patients.

“Building on our strong collaborative work through the Access Consortium, both HSA and MHRA will co-create transparent, science-based approaches to assess breakthrough technologies. And we are indeed glad to have Flagship Pioneering as the first company accessing this new corridor, which will foster shared learning between all parties, and future partners, to enable more forward-looking pathways to move breakthrough ideas in key priority areas from lab to market.

“This partnership advances our shared commitment to regulatory science and excellence, and to support Singapore’s latest research priorities, enabling faster, smarter pathways for innovation while maintaining public trust and patient safety.”

Noubar Afeyan, Ph. D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, said:

“Global challenges in human health demand global regulatory innovation. By establishing this corridor, the UK and Singapore are signalling a shared commitment to accelerating breakthrough science responsibly and at scale. Through this partnership, Flagship Pioneering and our companies can engage earlier and more efficiently with two highly respected regulators, helping us advance transformative technologies that have the potential to redefine patient care. We view this as a model for how forward-looking nations can work with innovators to unlock faster, safer paths to patient impact.”

