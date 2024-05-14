UK and Republic of Korea conduct joint sanctions enforcement patrols

UK and Republic of Korea have completed joint patrols around the Korean Peninsula

Operations enforced UN Security Council Resolutions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

HMS Spey took part alongside Republic of Korea ships and aircraft

The United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have conducted joint maritime patrols in the waters around the Korean Peninsula to enforce UN Security Council Resolutions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

This reflects a step-change in UK and Korea defence cooperation following the signing of the Downing Street Accord by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Yoon Suk-Yeoul during a state visit to the UK in November 2023.

The first of its kind, the joint operation reflects the commitments made by the UK and ROK in the Accord to protect peace and stability and enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific. HMS Spey is one of two Offshore Patrol Vessels deployed in the Indo-Pacific as part of the UK permanent maritime presence in the region. The ship participated in the patrols alongside ROK units, including a ROK Navy ship and maritime patrol aircraft.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said:

The UK operates a truly global Navy – deploying across the world to support peace, security and uphold international law. These joint patrols demonstrate the value our partnerships have in promoting and protecting our shared values in a more dangerous world.

The Downing Street Accord commits to bringing the UK and ROK closer together, upgrading ties to the status of ‘Global Strategic Partners’ and providing for closer collaboration in a wide range of fields, including trade and business, clean energy and climate, and development.

On defence and security, the UK and ROK agreed to improve information sharing, tackle cyber threats, and improve our defence industrial capability and cooperation. The Republic of Korea have recently started a two-year term on the UN Security Council, of which the UK is a permanent member. The joint enforcement of sanctions against the DPRK are an increasingly important means through which the two countries work together to safeguard the security of the Korean peninsula, and support security in the region.

