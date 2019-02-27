UK and NATO allies to test crisis response on exercise in Germany

UK personnel will next month travel to Germany to team up with 16 NATO allies for Exercise Joint Venture 19 (JV19), a test of their ability to respond to crisis scenarios.

The US-led exercise will use a challenging fictitious scenario to mimic a crisis that requires military planning to respond. It will test the ability of the UK’s Standing Joint Force Headquarters (SJFHQ) – a rapidly deployable command and control component commanded by Major General Rupert Jones – to integrate with our close allies in US European Command. Exercise Joint Venture is joined with the US European Command’s premier war fighting exercise.

A total of 4,500 personnel are expected to take part in the week-long exercise from 13 – 22 March which will be held across multiple sites. Countries participating or observing are Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey and the UK.