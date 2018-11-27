Press release
UK and Argentina agree new flight linking the Falklands and South America
A landmark agreement to provide an additional flight between South America and the Falkland Islands has been reached between the governments of the UK and Argentina.
This follows two years of detailed negotiations led by FCO Minister for the Americas Sir Alan Duncan.
On 13 September 2016, the Minister agreed the UK-Argentina Joint Communique, kicking off negotiations for this closer cooperation between the two countries.
The new air link will support the Falkland Island’s economic development, increase engagement with South America, and provide economic benefits to the region.
Minister for the Americas, Sir Alan Duncan said:
The announcement of a new flight from South America to the Falkland Islands shows real progress, particularly ahead of the G20 in Argentina. This news highlights our closer relationship with Argentina and that, despite our differences on some areas; we can work together on issues that benefit all.
Notes to editor:
- Full UK statement can be found here
Further information
- Follow Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan on Twitter @AlanDuncanMP and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
- Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100