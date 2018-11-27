UK and Argentina agree new flight linking the Falklands and South America

This follows two years of detailed negotiations led by FCO Minister for the Americas Sir Alan Duncan.

On 13 September 2016, the Minister agreed the UK-Argentina Joint Communique, kicking off negotiations for this closer cooperation between the two countries.

The new air link will support the Falkland Island’s economic development, increase engagement with South America, and provide economic benefits to the region.

Minister for the Americas, Sir Alan Duncan said:

The announcement of a new flight from South America to the Falkland Islands shows real progress, particularly ahead of the G20 in Argentina. This news highlights our closer relationship with Argentina and that, despite our differences on some areas; we can work together on issues that benefit all.

