UK Statement on an air link between South America and the Falkland Islands

In the framework of the Joint Statement signed in London on 14 July 1999, the Joint Communiqué of 13 September 2016 and the letters presented by both Governments in February 2018, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is pleased to announce agreement with the Government of the Argentine Republic on an additional air link between South America and the Falkland Islands.

Following a detailed commercial process, agreement has been reached for a weekly LATAM flight from Sao Paulo to Falkland Islands (MPN), with a stopover in Cordoba, Argentina once a month in each direction.

It has also been agreed to hold annual bilateral air services discussions between the relevant authorities. This will include options to review further connectivity for passengers, cargo and mail services between the Falkland Islands, Argentina and continental South America, recognising that building closer links represents a shared goal.

The additional air link will greatly benefit the people of the Falkland Islands and support their economic development. It will also engender wider engagement and provide economic benefit for the region.