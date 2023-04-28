Two Non-Executive Directors reappointed to MHRA Board
The Department of Health and Social Care has today announced the reappointment of two Non-Executive Directors of the MHRA from 1 September.
Amanda Calvert and Michael Whitehouse OBE have been re-appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), from 1 September 2023.
Ms Calvert’s term of appointment will run for two years until 31 August 2025. Mr Whitehouse’s term of appointment will run for three years until 31 August 2026. He has also been re-appointed as the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee Chair of the Agency for the same period.
Notes to Editors
- These Non-Executive Director appointments are made by Ministers in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this Code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.
- For full details regarding these appointments, please refer to the announcement made by the Department for Health and Social Care.
- More information on the work of the Agency Board can be found on the MHRA’s Governance page