Twelve arrested in MHRA’s biggest ever crackdown on organised medicines trafficking
Dawn raids in four counties across the West Midlands and the Northwest of England this morning (29 April) dismantle major criminal network trafficking unlicensed medicines.
Twelve suspects have been arrested in dawn raids in four counties across the West Midlands and the Northwest of England this morning (29 April) in the largest criminal investigation into organised medicines trafficking in the history of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The individuals have been arrested on suspicion of participating in the activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to sell or supply controlled drugs and unlicensed medicines, and money laundering. Suspects are being held for questioning at police stations across the two regions.
The raids across the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire and Merseyside follow a lengthy intelligence-led investigation, codenamed ‘Operation Subaru’, by the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit. Around 150 officers were deployed in today’s operation, with MHRA staff supported by West Midlands and North West Regional Organised Crime Units, the National Crime Agency, Staffordshire Police and Greater Manchester Police.
In searches of 22 residential and commercial premises, hundreds of thousands of doses of medicines have been seized including controlled drugs such as opioid painkillers and anti-anxiety medicines, around £100,000 in cash, luxury watches and suspected criminal assets held in cryptocurrency. The MHRA has also obtained restraint orders for more than £3.5 million in assets suspected to be linked to criminal activity.
Andy Morling, head of the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit, said:
“Today’s search and arrest operation follows a long, complex and thorough investigation by the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit. Operation Subaru is the largest investigation we’ve ever undertaken and demonstrates the MHRA’s commitment to protecting the public by dismantling the organised international criminal networks that cause so much harm.
“Trafficking in medicines destroys lives and places a huge financial burden on wider society. Our dedicated team will stop at nothing to tackle this illegal trade by taking potentially harmful medicines off the street and bringing those responsible to justice. As today’s operation shows, there is nowhere to hide.”
“I’m extremely grateful to each of our law enforcement partners involved today for their substantial, enthusiastic and unwavering support.
“I would also urge the public to be extremely cautious when buying medicines online. Medicines should only be obtained from a registered pharmacy against a prescription issued by a healthcare professional. Taking medicines sourced in any other way carries serious risks to your health – there are no guarantees about what they contain, and some may even be contaminated with toxic substances.
The MHRA #FakeMeds website offers helpful guidance and advice for staying safe when buying medicines online.
This operation is the latest step in the MHRA’s crackdown on illegal medicines trafficking. In 2024, the Agency’s Criminal Enforcement Unit and its partners in the Home Office’s Border Force removed more than 17.5m doses of trafficked medicines from circulation. The seized medicines, including painkillers, sleeping tablets and erectile dysfunction treatments, had a potential street value of more than £40 million.
The Criminal Enforcement Unit is the MHRA’s in-house law enforcement function, leading the Agency’s response to medicines crime. Its strategic mission is to protect the public, maintain confidence in regulation and uphold the rule of law by preventing offending where it can, disrupting offending where it cannot, and bringing offenders to justice where it should. It uses the full range of its powers and capabilities, including intelligence analysis, online disruption, covert techniques and asset recovery to tackle criminal threats to the UK public, working closely with the police and law enforcement agencies in the UK and overseas.
Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from a medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, either through the Yellow Card website or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.
The MHRA’s Accredited Financial Investigators are authorised by the National Crime Agency under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA). They support investigations by tracing, freezing, and confiscating assets linked to crime, including money laundering and the illegal supply of medicines. Their work includes seizing cash, valuable items, and freezing bank accounts or cryptocurrency suspected of criminal origins. The Home Office’s Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS) allows a proportion of the proceeds of crime recovered under POCA, to be redistributed to agencies involved in the asset recovery process.
