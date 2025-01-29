Criminals denied £7.5m in profits from the illegal trade in medicines

As part of the crackdown on criminal profits, more than 17 million doses of illegally traded medicines, with a potential street value of more than £40 million, were taken out of circulation last year by the MHRA and its law enforcement partners. These included painkillers, sleeping tablets and erectile dysfunction treatments.

Andy Morling, who heads the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU), said:

Criminals are in the illegal medicines trade for one reason only, to make money. By seizing their profits, we’re removing that single motivation. Whether held in Bitcoin or banknotes, we can take these criminal profits out of the hands of offenders. We can also use some of the money to strengthen our enforcement efforts against them. It’s a win for the safety of the public, and a serious blow for organised crime.

Following the money

The MHRA’s CEU leads efforts to disrupt medicine crime by denying criminals the profits that fuel it. Using its legislative powers, the CEU can freeze bank accounts, intercept digital currencies, seize luxury goods and confiscate the proceeds of crime following conviction. During 2024, the CEU’s financial investigators denied these criminals access to a total of £7.5 million in criminal assets.

Protecting the public from illegally traded medicines

The CEU deployed teams to work in partnership with the Home Office’s Border Force at ports across the UK to identify and seize medicines illegally entering the UK.

Most of the seized medicines are not licensed for sale in the UK, so can contain too much or too little of the declared active ingredient and may also contain other ingredients that are not approved for use.

The CEU also continued to target those individuals and networks illegally trading in medicines online, disrupting more than 1,500 websites and posts on social media accounts selling medicinal products illegally.

Andy Morling said:

Buying from unverified sources risks your health, as there is no guarantee that the products are safe or effective. We work tirelessly to protect patients by preventing medicines crime, disrupting it, and bringing offenders to justice. We do this by working with partners to remove illegally traded medicines from circulation, deny the criminal networks the proceeds of their crimes and disrupt online criminality. Where appropriate we will also use the full range of our powers to bring offenders before the courts. These actions help ensure the public can trust the medicines they rely on every day.

Minister of State for Health, Karin Smyth, said:

Shameful criminals selling unregulated and illegal medicines must feel the full force of the law. We are cracking down on these rogue retailers, taking illicit medicines off the streets, and keeping the public safe. The MHRA will use the funds made through this to strengthen future action against criminals.

Notes to editors